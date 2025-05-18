Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive' form of prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer

A statement from the former US President's office confirmed the cancer was discovered last week and has spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement read.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

Joe Biden at the funeral of Pope Francis. Picture: Getty

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Cancer Research UK describes a Gleason score of 9 as "very abnormal" and says the disease is "likely to grow quickly".

Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following Donald Trump's victory in the US election.

Joe Biden in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

When cancer spreads, or becomes metastasised, it is much harder to treat than localised cancer because it can be hard for drugs to reach all the tumours and completely root out the disease.

However, when prostate cancers need hormones to grow, as in Mr Biden's case, they can be susceptible to treatment that deprives the tumours of hormones.

The health of Biden, 82, was a dominant concern among voters during his time as president.

After a calamitous debate performance in June while seeking re-election, Mr Biden abandoned his bid for a second term.

Then-vice president Kamala Harris became the nominee and lost to Republican Donald Trump, who returned to the White House after a four-year hiatus.

But, in recent days, Mr Biden rejected concerns about his age despite reporting in the new book, Original Sin, by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, that aides had shielded the public from the extent of his decline while serving as president.