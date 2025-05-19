Joe Biden shares touching photo of him and wife as he breaks silence on cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden shares a post on X with wife Jill and cat Willow after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Joe Biden has shared a touching picture alongside his wife Jill in his first personal post since his cancer diagnosis emerged.

The former US president has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive form’ of prostate cancer which has spread to his bones, his office revealed on Sunday.

In his first personal message since the shocking news emerged, Mr Biden wrote to his followers: "Cancer touches us all."

"Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

An image with former first lady Jill Biden and their cat, Willow, accompanied the post.

Mr Biden received his diagnosis on Friday after doctors discovered a "prostate nodule."

Kamala Harris, right, has issued a tribute for president Biden following the cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

His office said in a statement: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Cancer Research UK describes a Gleason score of 9 as "very abnormal" and says the disease is "likely to grow quickly".

Figures from across the political divide have expressed support for the former US leader, even his biggest rival president Donald Trump.

Taking to his TruthSocial network, President Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Tributes have poured in from high-profile Democrats too.

Former President Barack Obama said: "Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family.

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

'Joe is a fighter'

Mr Biden’s former vice president, Kamala Harris, was also quick to signal her support after the news emerged.

“Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery," she wrote on X.

Biden, who is the oldest person to ever serve as president, left office in January following Mr Trump's victory in the US election.

While many have expressed words of support for Mr Biden in this difficult time, others have sought to launch political attacks.

Hours after the first son of Trump, Donald Trump Jr, agreed to put ‘politics aside’ to wish Mr Biden a speedy recovery on X, he posted: "What I want to know is how Dr. Jill Biden [missed] stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another coverup??"

The post is considered to be a swipe at Jill Biden having a doctoral degree in education.

Mr Trump Jr also shared a screengrab of a post from physician Dr. Steven Quay, who called prostate cancer 'the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases'.