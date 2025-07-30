Kamala Harris says she will not run for governor of California in 2026 but insists she will continue to 'fight for freedom'

Ms Harris said she had reached the decision after "deep reflection". Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The former Vice President has ended months of speculation by announcing she will not run for governor of California in 2026.

In a statement released by her office on Wednesday, Ms Harris said she had reached the decision after "deep reflection" and vowed to "remain in the fight" despite not holding an official political office.

The statement read: “Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear".

The former VP said: “I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

Ms Harris did not rule out another presidential bid - despite unsuccessful bids in both 2020 and 2024. Picture: Alamy

Speculation about Ms Harris' next steps has risen ever since her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race - after taking over from Joe Biden after he stepped down mid-campaign.

The former VP has stayed out of the limelight - with many believing she was choosing between running for governor, stepping away from politics all together or making another attempt at presidency.

Ms Harris did not rule out another presidential bid - despite unsuccessful bids in both 2020 and 2024.

It is not known when she will make that decision.

Ms Harris' statement did not mention her former adversary, Trump, by name but wrote that “our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis.”

The statement continued: “For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans.

“In the United States of America, power must lie with the people. And We, the People must use our power to fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness and the dignity of all. I will remain in that fight.”