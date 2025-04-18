US senator meets man wrongly deported to El Salvador mega prison as White House brands visit 'disgusting'

Following the visit, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele refused to release the father and confirmed he would remain imprisoned. Picture: US Sen Chris Van Hollen

By Henry Moore

A US senator has travelled to an El Salvador mega-prison to meet a man wrongly deported from Maryland by the Trump administration.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen shared a series of snaps of his meeting with Kilmar Ábrego García, who is stranded in El Salvador despite the White House admitting he was deported in error.

Concerns had been raised over Mr García’s whereabouts and health, with the US government refusing to provide updates on his status.

Following the visit, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele refused to release the father and confirmed he would remain imprisoned.

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

The White House, which branded the meeting “disgusting”, has accused Mr Ábrego García of being a member of the transnational Salvadoran gang MS-13, a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

His lawyer denies this.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Chris Van Hollen said on Thursday.

"I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love.

“I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported to a prison in El Salvador despite having paperwork to remain in the USA. Picture: Getty

White House spokesman Kush Desai said: "Chris Van Hollen has firmly established Democrats as the party whose top priority is the welfare of an illegal alien MS-13 terrorist.

"It is truly disgusting. President Trump will continue to stand on the side of law-abiding Americans."

Mr Ábrego García's lawyers have consistently denied any connection to the gang and say he has never been charged or convicted of any crimes.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Ábrego García's wife said her “prayers have been answered.”

"The efforts of my family and community in fighting for justice are being heard, because I now know that my husband is alive," she said.

"God is listening, and the community is standing strong."