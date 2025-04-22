Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's handbag including $3,000 stolen from Washington restaurant

Kriti Noem had £3,000 and her security pass taken in a handbag snatch in a Washington restaurant. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen at a Washington DC restaurant on Sunday night, officials have revealed.

The department said in an email that Ms Noem had money in her purse to buy gifts for her children and grandchildren and to pay for Easter dinner and other activities.

The department did not specify what was stolen, but CNN said the thief took about 3,000 US dollars (£2,240) in cash, as well as Ms Noem's keys, driver's licence, passport, cheques, makeup bag, medication and homeland security badge.

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem. Picture: Alamy

The Homeland Security Secretary is protected by US Secret Service agents. The Secret Service referred questions about the incident to Homeland Security headquarters.