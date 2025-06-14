Breaking News

US state representative and husband shot and killed in 'politically motivated' attack

Democratic politician Melissa Hortman (left) and her husband have been killed. John Hoffman (right )and his wife are recovering after surgery. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

A manhunt is underway after a Minnesota lawmaker was killed and another injured in "targeted shootings" in the US.

Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot dead on Saturday morning in a "politically motivated assassination", local officials said.

State senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot multiple times at their home, but both are expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the shootings took place in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, two neighbouring cities near Minneapolis.

Police believe the gunman was impersonating a police officer and escaped after exchanging fire with officers who responded to the attacks.

He called the killings an "unspeakable tragedy", adding that he had lost a "good friend and colleague".

Authorities are warning people in the area not to answer their door for a police officer unless there are two officers together.

Minnesota Superintendent Drew Evans said officers received a call at 2am regarding the incident involving Mr Hoffman and his wife.

Another call was placed to police at 3.35am regarding Democratic politician Ms Hortman.

The police and the FBI are now "actively engaged in a manhunt" for the individual they believe to be responsible for the shooting, Superintendent Evans said.

He added that the investigation is now active and the identity of the gunman will be shared in due time.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Brooklyn Park Police Department for a three-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course.

This is a developing story.