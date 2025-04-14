'Millions dead because of three people', Trump claims - as he slams Putin, Biden and Zelenskyy for Ukraine war

By Shannon Cook

Trump has said 'millions are dead because of three people' as he criticises Putin, Biden and Zelenskyy amid Ukraine war.

Donald Trump has slammed Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the war in Ukraine.

The remarks come after Russia tried to explain its deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy yesterday.

Trump called the strike a "mistake".

The attack saw two ballistic missiles strike Sumy as residents gathered on the morning of Palm Sunday.

Ukrainian emergency services said at least 34 people had been killed in the attack, including two children, while 117 had been injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that “only filthy scum can act like this – taking the lives of ordinary people”.

The US president told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday April 13: “I think it was terrible. And I was told they made a mistake. But I think it’s a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing.

"For that war to have started is an abuse of power. This country would never have allowed that war to have started if I were president.

"That war is a shame. Millions of people are dead that should be alive. Cities are being destroyed all over Ukraine, the whole culture is gone, well it's certainly very severely hurt.

"When pushed on what he meant by his comments, Mr Trump repeated "they made a mistake", adding: "You're gonna ask them."