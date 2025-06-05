Musk issues fresh attack on Trump telling Americans to 'kill' his 'big beautiful bill'

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Billionaire Elon Musk has urged US lawmakers to "kill" President Donald Trump's signature tax and spending bill as the rift between the former allies deepens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump's budget, which includes massive tax breaks and increased defence spending, was passed by the House of Representatives last month.

It is now being mulled over by senators as it prepares to pass through the second chamber.

Urging the lawmakers to crush the bill, the Tesla boss has spammed X with a flurry of posts lashing out at budget.

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL,” one post on Wednesday read.

It follows a string of posts warning against the "disgusting abomination" on Tuesday, calling it a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill".

Read more: 'Pork-filled, disgusting abomination' - Musk attacks Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' days after leaving DOGE role

Read more: Why has Elon Musk left Doge and what now for billionaire?

Musk left his role in Trump's administration after 129 days. Picture: Getty

"Shame on those who voted for it, you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk also wrote that day.

The US' budget office said on Wednesday that Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” would see federal revenues slashed by $3.67tn and spending cut by $1.25tn through 2034.

Musk, who has been a vocal critic of the proposals, has claimed: “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

White House officials say Trump remains committed to passing his spending and tax bill through the senate, despite the loud dissenting voice from his billionaire former ally.

Sending out a "myth buster" statement, it alleged that any claim that the bill would lead to higher deficits is a "hoax".

"By every honest metric, President Donald J. Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill dramatically improves the fiscal trajectory of the United States and unleashes an era of unprecedented economic growth," it said in a statement.

It comes amid an explosive fallout between the pair, which has seen the billionaire Republican donor step down from his role in Trump's administration after 129 days.

Musk's criticism of the bill makes his first public attack on the president following his abrupt departure from Doge, a new department tasked with slashing government waste.

He had said he would remain a "friend" and "adviser" to the US President as he left his role at the White House.

When he still had a seat at the table in Trump's government, the SpaceX CEO came down hard on the administration's $3.8 trillion spending bill."

It undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," he told reporters.Musk added: "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.

"It is not the only occasion where Musk has lashed out at the White House over DOGE's treatment. He told the Washington Post: "DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything.

"Something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it."Musk was referring to the "Trump tax bill" - a series of sweeping cuts to federal spending. The X owner appears to believe it would actually weaken cost-cutting efforts.

Such a rift over the seemingly marks a significant shift in the pair's relationship - which during the presidential campaign saw Musk refer to himself as "Dark Maga" as Trump brought him out at rallies across the US.