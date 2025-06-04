'Pork-filled, disgusting abomination' - Musk attacks Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' days after leaving DOGE role

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Elon Musk has torn into President Trump's plans for a 'big, beautiful bill' which includes tax breaks and spending cuts, calling it an 'abomination'.

The billionaire called the bill a "massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill" and a "disgusting abomination."

The bill includes trillions of dollars in tax breaks and spending cuts, and Trump said he wanted it signed into law by July 4.

But Elon Musk has now attacked the package, saying it would increase the US deficit to $2.5 trillion in debt.

The billionaire tech mogul hit out at the bill on his platform X, writing: "I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

His comments will are expected to further divide Republicans over the bill, as some politicians have expressed reservations about the details.

Musk, who has been a vocal critic of the proposals, added: “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

"Congress is making America bankrupt," he added.

He also called for politicians that back the bill to be voted out.

"In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," he wrote.

Just days ago, the Tesla owner abruptly left his position as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short, in the Trump administration.

Musk said he would remain a "friend" and "adviser" to the US President as he left his role at the White House.

U.S President Donald Trump, right, stands with billionaire Elon Musk by a Tesla Cybertruck on the South Lawn of the White House. Picture: Alamy

The White House swiftly dismissed his most recent criticism of the bill, saying Trump was not surprised by the comments.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that "the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill".

She added: "This is one, big, beautiful bill. And he's sticking to it."

The legislation will add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government's $36.2 trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

But Trump previously defended his legislation after Musk said he was 'disappointed to see the massive spending bill'

Trump avoided attacking Musk when asked about the billionaire's criticism of his 'big, beautiful bill.'

"We will be negotiating that bill, and I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it," Trump told reporters, without addressing Musk's criticism.

"It's very big. The big, beautiful bill, but the beautiful is because of all the things we have. The biggest thing being I would say the level of tax cutting that we'll be doing."

He also emphasized the need to secure support for the bill's passage in the Senate, stating, "we can't be cutting, you know, we need to get a lot of support."

Elon Musk speaks during a news conference with President Trump on May 30, 2025 inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Picture: Getty

"Remember, we have zero Democrat votes because they are bad people. There is something wrong with them," Trump said.

"We're having a hard time because some judges aren't making it easy for us and it's tough enough."

"And they approved that they allowed that to happen to our country. We don't have one Democrat vote and if I were a Democrat I would be voting for this bill and I would get elected to any position I want as a Democrat. They are crazy," he said.

Before he left, the Tesla and X owner lashed out at Donald Trump last month for "undermining" him and treating his department DOGE like "whipping boys."

Musk has overseen massive cuts to the federal government in his role as head of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

When he still had a seat at the table in Trump's government, the SpaceX CEO came down hard on the administration's $3.8 trillion spending bill.

"It undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing," he told reporters.

Musk added: "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it."

It is not the only occasion where Musk has lashed out at the White House over DOGE's treatment.

He told the Washington Post: "DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything.

"Something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it."

Musk was referring to the "Trump tax bill" - a series of sweeping cuts to federal spending. The X owner appears to believe it would actually weaken cost-cutting efforts.

Such a rift over the seemingly marks a significant shift in the pair's relationship - which during the presidential campaign saw Musk refer to himself as "Dark Maga" as Trump brought him out at rallies across the US.