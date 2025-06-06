Exclusive

Elon Musk’s father tells LBC his son ‘will make up with Trump in a day or two’ as public feud rages on

Errol Musk has told LBC that his son Elon Musk ‘wants to put an end’ to his public row with Donald Trump and that the pair ‘will make up in a day or two’. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Errol Musk has told LBC that his son Elon Musk ‘wants to put an end’ to his public row with Donald Trump and that the pair ‘will make up in a day or two’.

But the high-profile row between the US President and the world’s richest man has shown no sign of slowing down.

The former friends have been engaged in an explosive public feud which has resulted in Musk claiming Trump is in the US government's files on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, while Trump said the X owner has 'lost his mind'.

Elon Musk's father has now told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that his son "has a lot to learn about politics," and that the pair will "make up within a day or two".

Asked why he believes the row erupted, Errol Musk said: "I don't know, it makes no sense to me."

He said he has called his son, and told him to "put an end to this".

"I'm pretty sure this will fizzle out and I'm pretty sure they'll make up within a day or two and that will be the end of it," he said.

"I don't think they expected, you know, obviously they've been under tremendous stress for months. Months of tremendous stress. Five months of ongoing stress. So, you know, it's can, to a certain extent, be sort of accepted, understood, at least," he added.

Elon Musk was the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since Trump won his second term as president.

DOGE was heavily criticised for spreading misinformation about government finances, a lack of transparency and failing to achieve savings anywhere near what Musk promised during the election campaign.

"I worry about [Elon]," Mr Musk said, adding "I don't know where Trump gets the energy himself at his age."

"It's quite amazing to me, but I do worry about my son. I do worry because the stress, you know, there's no such thing as being happy, you know, in politics. You go along with it and you grin and bear it, that's all."

He said his son has "a lot to learn about politics," and he "needs a holiday, for sure".

Questions have been raised about Elon Musk's reported drug taking, after reports that he was taking daily doses of the strong dissociative Ketamine, as well as using ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

But Errol Musk said the reports were "absolute nonsense," adding: "He's not even a drinker, let alone drug taker."

The astonishing fallout between the two erupted when Musk called Trump's 'big, beautiful bill', a tax and spending bill that could drive up the national debt, a “disgusting abomination,” urging senators to “kill” it.

Trump said he was 'disappointed' with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, but Musk went further and took aim at Trump himself, unleashing a flurry of inflammatory posts about the American leader on X.

Responding to the insults, Mr Trump wrote two posts on his own platform, Truth Social, where he threatened to pull SpaceX and Tesla's government contracts.

"Elon was wearing thin, I asked him to leave, I took away his EV mandate that forced everyone to buy electric cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!," the president wrote.

In the wake of the bust-up stocks in Musk's electric car company Tesla plummeted even further, putting the South African's political capital and personal wealth at risk.

In a second post, Trump added that the "easiest way to save money" in his signature tax bill was to "terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts".

Trump's budget, which includes massive tax breaks and increased defence spending, was passed by the House of Representatives last month.

It is now being mulled over by senators as it prepares to pass through the second chamber.

The US' budget office said on Wednesday that Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill” would see federal revenues slashed by $3.67tn and spending cut by $1.25tn through 2034.

But Musk claimed: “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”