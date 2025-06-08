National Guard troops arrive in LA on Trump's orders as California governor claims president is 'hoping for chaos'

National Guard troops arrive in LA on Trump's orders as California governor claims president is 'hoping for chaos'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Around 2,000 National Guard soldiers have arrived in Los Angeles in a bid to quash anti-deportation protests by order of US President Donald J Trump.

A series of coordinated immigration raids across Los Angeles on Friday ignited widespread protests across the city, after US immigration officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made dozens of arrests targeting those suspected of "immigration violations".

Police used tear gas, stun guns and riot shields to push back against protestors on Saturday.

Trump's decision to overrule local officials and draft in the National Guard has been met with widespread condemnation by locals and Californian state officials.

U.S. National Guard are deployed around downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following a immigration raid protest the night before. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer). Picture: Alamy

Amid growing concerns over heightening tensions, California governor Gavin Newsome urged protestors to remain calm on Sunday - as he suggested Trump is "hoping for chaos" on the streets.

“He’s hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control," Newsome said on Sunday.

"Stay calm. Never use violence. Stay peaceful.”

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that the National Guard has been sent to Los Angeles "to keep peace and allow people to be able to protest."

The Security Secretary suggested that US President Donald Trump had gone over the head of California Governor Gavin Newsom to send in the National Guard because the Democratic Governor has "proven that he makes bad decisions".

It comes as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested on Sunday that US Marines could be drafted in if the violence in LA continues.

According to US Northern Command, part of Department of Defense, the California Military Department has "deployed approximately 300 soldiers to three separate locations" in the greater Los Angeles area.

Smart guys running the operation.



The National Guard wasn’t even deployed on the ground when Trump posted this.



Pete Hegseth runs the Pentagon as well as he throws an axe on a Fox News set. https://t.co/KospLn0vkw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

Many have questioned the validity of the city-wide arrests, following raids taking place across the country in recent days.

It comes amid claims many of the masked ICE officers failed to present badges or any form of official identification.

Protests began on Friday after officials carried out a slew of raids across the city - part of Donald Trump’s ongoing mission to deport all so-called illegal migrants.

According to an ICE spokesperson, as many as 118 arrests have been made in LA this week, which includes 44 in those operations on Friday.

As word of the raids spread, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Edward R Royal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, where those arrested were being processed.

Protesters blocked entrances and exits to the building, chanted slogans and demanded the release of those arrested. Several protesters attempted to physically stop ICE vehicles, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

The first wave of National Guard officers arrived in LA early on Sunday, as protests risk entering their third day.

A car burns during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. Picture: Getty

Despite claims of widespread violence from the White House, the LA Sheriff’s Department described the protests as largely peaceful.

Shortly after 7pm local time on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the protests to be an “unlawful assembly”, meaning that protestors who refused to leave the area could be subject to arrest.

US media outlets and rights groups reported that hundreds of detainees, including children, were held overnight in the basement of the federal building without access to beds, blankets or adequate food and water.

A protester waves the Mexican flag as law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations,. Picture: Getty

However, an ICE spokesperson told CBS News that the agency “categorically refutes the assertions made by immigration activists in Los Angeles."

Taking to X as chaos mounted, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops.

He wrote: “The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate.

“That is not the way any civilized country behaves."

Trump hit back: "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!.”

Later, he added: "Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest.

"We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!"

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, described protestors as "insurrectionists carrying foreign flags" and "attacking immigration enforcement officers."

"One half of America's political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil," he wrote.

"Time to pass President Trump's beautiful bill and further secure the border."

We will not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/Ug1CN4JKOz — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 6, 2025

ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) reported the “administrative arrest” of 44 individuals for immigration-related offences. An administrative arrest refers to detention for civil immigration violations, which include overstaying a visa or holding legal immigration status.

These arrests can result in detention, deportation, temporary re-entry bans and denial of future immigration requests.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli said federal law enforcement operations would proceed as planned in Los Angeles County this weekend.

"I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution," he said.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement on Saturday, "The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling."

Lyons said that the "violent rioters will be held accountable" and vowed that ICE will continue to make arrests.

A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. @ICEgov will continue to enforce the law.



And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 7, 2025

The raids were part of a broader initiative under the Trump administration’s intensified immigration policies.

Local and state officials condemned the raids and the manner in which they were conducted.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said such operations “sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city”.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement describing the operations as “cruel” and “chaotic”, adding that they are an attempt “to meet an arbitrary arrest quota”. All 15 members of the Los Angeles City Council issued a joint statement denouncing the raids.

Some Trump administration officials, on the other hand, defended the actions and criticised local leaders for pushing back.

US Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X: "A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down," stating that ICE will "continue to enforce the law."

The status of all individuals detained remains unclear.