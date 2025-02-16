Netanyahu praises Trump's 'bold vision' for Gaza

Marco Rubio - Benjamin Netenyahu meeting in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Netanyahu has said that he is working with Trump to make his plan for the US to take over Gaza 'a reality'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Trump's "bold vision" to take over Gaza.

After a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem today, Netanyahu said he will cooperate with the US on a "common strategy" to make Trump's ideas "a reality".

This comes as Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Rubio said the plan may have "shocked and surprised" people, but be praised Trump's courage for unique ideas.

The Secretary of State is visiting Israel on his first diplomatic tour of the Middle East.

He is due to meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia for potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks - a meeting that Europe has been 'excluded' from.

At a joint press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu and Rubio expressed their desire to eradicate Hamas's governing capacity.

Rubio said: "Hamas can not continue as a military or government force."

He added: "And as long as it stands as a force that can govern or administer or a force that can threaten by use of violence, peace becomes impossible."

Netanyahu promised to open the "gates of hell" if all Israeli hostages were not released.

Read more: 'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'

Read More: ‘If you want peace, pay for it', says ex-Ukrainian PM as Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and boost defence spending

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

The Israeli PM praised the US for issuing sanctions against the ICC, which made an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, and his former defence minister, over alleged war crimes in Gaza last year.

Israel denies these claims.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump restated claims that the US will take control of Gaza and rebuild it, forcibly removing Gazans from their homes and relocating them elsewhere.

Trump reiterated his claim to the war-torn strip in a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday, insisting that Gaza could somehow be emptied of all residents, controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.

"Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said.