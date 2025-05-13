Nodule found in former President Joe Biden's prostate during routine exam

President Joe Biden will have 'further evaluation' after the small nodule was found during a routine examination. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Rigley

A small nodule has been found in Joe Biden's prostate during a routine physical exam, a spokesperson said.

A short statement said the finding "necessitated further evaluation" but it was not clear whether that had already taken place or the outcome of the examination.

The detection of nodules in the prostate generally requires a further exam by a urologist to rule out cancer.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square. Picture: Alamy

The former US president's age and concerns about his health were cited by Democratic leaders who pressed him to abandon his re-election bid last year after a disastrous debate performance in June.

But as recently as last week, Mr Biden rejected concerns about his age, saying the broader party did not buy into that, instead blaming the Democratic leadership and "significant contributors".

President Donald Trump repeatedly raised questions about Mr Biden's physical and mental capacity during the campaign.

In February 2023, Mr Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

In November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign but potentially pre-cancerous lesion.