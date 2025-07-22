Officer convicted in Breonna Taylor killing handed 33-month sentence

A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A former Kentucky police officer has been jailed for 33 months following his conviction in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in her home.

Breonna, a 26-year-old African American EMT, was killed in her own home after being shot by white police officers who were using a "no-knock" warrant.

Last year, a federal jury found former officer Brett Hankison guilty of violating Taylor's civil rights by using excessive force.

Hankison faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Demonstrators pose for a picture in front of the Georgia Capitol building while marching through down town in honor of Breonna Taylor. Picture: Getty

In recent days, the Trump administration has called for Hankison to be given just a one-day sentence.

Hankison was the only officer charged and convicted in connection with the fatal raid, despite fellow officer Kelly Goodlett pleading guilty to conspiring with a colleague to falsify the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Taylor's home.

Goodlett is set to be sentenced later this year.

Speaking on Monday, Taylor’s mother said: "I think the judge did the best she could with what she had to work with.”

Tamika Palmer went on to hit out at the federal prosecutors who attempted to get Hankison a lesser sentence.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was present for the raid, said he was "grateful for the small piece of justice that we got."

Taylor became the face of the global Black Lives Matter movement following her death, inspiring protests and civil action across the US and Europe throughout 2020.