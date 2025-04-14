President Trump warns CBS and ’60 Minutes’ should ‘pay a big price’ for going after him

President Donald Trump has launched an attack online against 60 Minutes and CBS. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has attacked 60 Minutes and CBS saying they should "pay a big price" for their coverage of him.

The US President bitterly attacked the programme after stories on Ukraine and Greenland were broadcast on Sunday. He said the network was out of control and should "pay a big price" for going after him.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, he said: "Almost every week, 60 Minutes ... mentions the name 'TRUMP' in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend's 'BROADCAST' tops them all"

60 Minutes has been unstinting in its coverage of Mr Trump's administration since he took office for a second term, particularly correspondent Scott Pelley.

Mr Pelley travelled to Ukraine to conduct an interview with that country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the site of a Russian attack where nine children were killed earlier this month.

In the interview broadcast on Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy said he has "100%" hatred for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, and invited Mr Trump to visit his country to see what has been done.

Also on Sunday, correspondent Jon Wertheim reported from Greenland on what some people in that nation are saying about Mr Trump's desire to take control.

Mr Trump has called on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment "for their unlawful and illegal behaviour".

In his social media message, Mr Trump said 60 Minutes was no longer a news show but "a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as 'News,' and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing".

The network had no immediate comment.

60 Minutes sat down with the Ukrainian leader for an interview. Picture: 60 Minutes

The bitter words come amid Trump's ongoing 20 billion dollar (£15 billion) lawsuit against 60 Minutes for how it edited an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last year.

The president claims it was edited in a way to make Ms Harris look good, something the newscast denies.

There are ongoing reports that Mr Trump's lawyers and CBS' parent company are involved in settlement talks.

Mr Carr and the FCC have launched a parallel investigation of CBS News about the same case, one of several that it has undergone that also involve ABC News, NBC, PBS, NPR and the Walt Disney Co.