Protesters tasered after Donald Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall plunges into chaos with multiple escorted

By Shannon Cook

A chaotic display at the event in Georgia saw Marjorie Taylor Greene defend Trump's decision on tariffs and disregarded push back from the audience.

Two protesters were tasered, with three people arrested.

People escorted several people out of the event held by the controversial representative of Georgia.

There were around 150 people at the event.

Ms Taylor Greene had reportedly dismissed requests from her congressional leaders to refrain from holding town hall events.

A protester is removed before a electronic non-leathal device was used as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a town-hall style meeting, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Acworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Picture: Alamy

One person can be seen being tasered in footage of the town hall in Georgia, with Ms Taylor Greene stating: "This is a town hall. This should not have to happen".

Ms Taylor Greene is a committed ally of Trump.

She hit back at the Democrats for instigating the interruptions at the event, urging disruptive audience members to "go".

Ms Taylor Greene did not substantiate her claims that the Democrats had caused the disruption.

As she accused disruptors of being Democrats, she dismissed them as "brainwashed".

One protestor held up a sign alleging Ms Taylor Greene profited from purchasing stocks when the US president partially paused tariffs on multiple countries last week.

A protester is removed as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a town-hall style meeting, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Acworth, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Picture: Alamy

Sgt Eric Mistretta said officers had reacted with 'appropriate force' to those who shouted at the Georgia representative and 'resisted' removal from the town hall.

Some spectators were peacefully removed from the event.

Ms Taylor Greene rejected the notion that tariffs are likely to cause increased prices.

The police intervened even though no one approached Ms Taylor Greene at the front of the hall.

The representative for Georgia did not deny holding prior knowledge of the pause - after being questioned by a reporter.

She said a financial adviser manages her stock holdings without 'input' from Ms Taylor Greene, describing it as a "great job".