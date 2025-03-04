Putin agrees to 'play mediator' by helping Trump broker nuclear deal with Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the Head of Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Mar. 3, 2025. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Vladimir Putin has agreed to 'play mediator' by helping Donald Trump to engage in direct talks with Iran.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian leader's unexpected new role as middle-man comes amid Trump's reported to desire to "broker" a nuclear deal with the nation.

A senior Iranian official has revealed that the Kremlin has contacted the Islamic Republic’s supreme national security council in a bid to facilitate direct talks between the arch-enemies.

It's but the latest unexpected twist where America's approach to geo-politics is concerned, following Trump's decision to accuse Zelenskyy of starting the war in Ukraine.

Russia has since confirmed it would act as mediator in any future talks, including those involving Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Washington, United States Of America. 03rd Mar, 2025. United States President Donald Trump announces a $100 billion U.S. Picture: Alamy

According to Bloomberg, who cited sources familiar with the matter, Trump initially expressed an interest to work with Iran during a phone call with Putin last month.

Iran, however, is said to be reluctant where negotiations are concerned.

Read more: US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

Read more: Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

“Officials from the Kremlin contacted the supreme national security council and said Putin wants to mediate and he’s ready to facilitate direct talks between Iran and America,” an Iranian official told The Telegraph from Tehran.

The source added: “They said Trump wants to talk and is preferring it over war but, here, there is a big uncertainty around it after what happened in the White House last week."

Iran city skyline and urban development - Karaj, near Tehran. Picture: Alamy

There was no response to the report from the White House.

It comes as Donald Trump paused all military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Zelenskyy at the White House.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal and wants Zelenskyy "committed" to that goal.

The US is "pausing and reviewing" its aid to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution", the official said.