'Putin is a liar': Zelenskyy's warning to Trump as Ukraine's leader voices concern over 'risky' phone calls with Russia

United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

President Zelenskyy has told Donald Trump he believes Vladimir Putin "is a liar" as Ukraine's leader voiced his scepticism over Russia's readiness to end the war.

Speaking during a press conference in Munich on Friday, Zelenskyy admitted the US and Ukraine "need to speak more" - labelling US phone calls with Putin "risky".

“I don’t want to go [down] in history as [the] president who helped Putin to occupy my country,” the Ukrainian President said on Friday as he spoke to media at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy added he would "only speak with Putin" in any negotiations that take place, as he would only take place after a common plan had been agreed between Ukraine, Trump and European leaders.

He added that Trump had given him his personal phone number, with the US President telling Zelenskyy he could contact him at any time.

The meeting came amid suggestions Trump's call with Putin ahead of conversations with Zelenskyy equated to handing Ukraine to Russia on a platter.

Friday also saw a meeting between Vance and Zelenskyy in Munich, with the pair meeting in a hotel basement to discuss the nation's working relationship and the potential of a war-ending deal with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, attends a meeting with United States Vice-President JD Vance on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). Picture: Alamy

“Trump said to me that Putin wants to stop the war. I said to him 'Putin is a liar. I hope that you will pressure him because I don’t trust him'. We had a direct conversation with Putin about a cease-fire in 2019,” Zelenskyy said while speaking on a security cooperation panel on Friday.

“Trump is stronger than Putin, I think so. But these phone calls with Putin are risky to us,” Zelenskyy said.

Speaking following the meeting, Vance said that a "number of fruitful conversations" were had and "a number of things for us to follow up and work on".

It came as JD Vance used the conference to deliver a fiery speech attacking the UK and Europe over free speech and what he sees as the jeopardisation of democracy.

He announced that free speech was "in retreat" in Europe, posing a bigger threat to the world than Russia.

Vance hit out at Brussels for shutting down social media over hateful content as well as Germany for "raids against its own citizens" for posting anti-feminist comments.

He also criticised the UK for backsliding on religious rights.

United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a bilateral meeting. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, he said Europe's greatest threat did not come from China or Russia but from within.

"Europe faces many challenges, but the crisis this continent faces right now, the crisis I believe we all face together, is one of our own making," Mr Vance said.

"If you're running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor, for that matter, is there anything that you can do for the American people who elected me and elected President Trump."

"When I look at Europe today, it's sometimes not so clear what happened to some of the Cold War's winners," Mr Vance said.

"And perhaps most concerningly, I look to our very dear friends, the United Kingdom, where the backslide away from conscience rights has placed the basic liberties of religious Britons, in particular, in the crosshairs."

It comes in reference to a legal case in which a former serviceman who silently prayed outside an abortion clinic was convicted of breaching the safe zone around the centre.

Adam Smith-Connor, 51, was found guilty last year of failing to comply with a public space protection order at the centre in Bournemouth in November 2022, despite denying doing so.

US Vice President JD Vance. Picture: Getty

"A little over two years ago, the British government charged Adam Smith-Connor, a 51-year-old physiotherapist and an Army veteran, with the heinous crime of standing 50 metres from an abortion clinic and silently praying for three minutes, not obstructing anyone, not interacting with anyone, just silently praying on his own.

"After British law enforcement spotted him and demanded to know what he was praying for, Adam replied simply it was on behalf of the unborn son he and his former girlfriend had aborted years before.

"Now, the officers were not moved - Adam was found guilty of (breaking) the Government's new buffer zones law, which criminalises silent prayer and other actions that could influence a person's decision within 200 metres of abortion facility. He was sentenced to pay thousands of pounds in legal costs to the prosecution...

"In Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat."

"Under Donald Trump's leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square," Vance said. Picture: Alamy

In England, where the incident involving Smith-Connor took place, buffer zones apply within 150 metres of an abortion clinic. In Scotland, the zones apply within 200 metres.

The case also preceded the enforcement of the Public Order Act 2023, which introduced the new rules on safe access zones outside all abortion clinics following a free vote in Parliament that received cross-party support.

Smith-Connor had instead been charged with breaching a public space protection order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which banned activity including protests, harassment and vigils.

Proponents of safe access zones say women using a clinic can feel intimidated and distressed by the presence of someone standing in the area praying, even if they are not speaking.

Critics argue the rule undermines the right to freedom of religion and free speech.

Smith-Connor was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay more than £9,000 in court costs and victim surcharge after the legal proceedings brought by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council.

Mr Vance's speech, and his passing mention of the Russian war in Ukraine, came at a time of heightened concern and uncertainty over the Trump administration's foreign policy.

"In Washington there is a new sheriff in town and, under Donald Trump's leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square," he said to applause.

He also said the administration "believes we can come to a reasonable settlement between Russia and Ukraine".

Mr Vance is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later, for talks that many hope will shed some light on the US president's ideas for a negotiated end to the war.

It comes after Mr Trump said he had agreed to "work together, very closely" with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on starting negotiations to resolve the conflict.

The Liberal Democrats said Britain would not "take lectures about political freedoms" from "the acolyte of a president who tried to undermine democracy and now praises Putin".

"The British people will see straight through this hypocrisy," the party's foreign affairs spokesman, Calum Miller MP, said.

The Green Party said the vice-president's use of the summit to "lambast allies rather than focus on the real chaos-makers in the world" was "sadly predictable but no less bizarre and dangerous for that".

The party's foreign affairs spokeswoman said: "President Trump's administration seems determined to usher in a new world where old friends are discarded and new friends made of dangerous autocrats.

"The UK should have no part of that and should work with others to protect international frameworks and institutions that support co-operation and the rule of law."