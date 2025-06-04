Putin to take revenge after Ukraine drone attacks, Trump warns after phone call with Russian president

Donald Trump said Putin told him ‘very strongly’ that he will take revenge on Ukraine after Kyiv carried out extensive drone attacks deep within Russian territory. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump said Putin told him ‘very strongly’ that he will take revenge on Ukraine after Kyiv carried out extensive drone attacks deep within Russian territory.

The US President said he had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

During the phone call, Trump said Putin told him "very strongly" that he will respond to Ukraine's weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.

Ukraine targeted more than 40 stationary Russian bomber planes in a large-scale drone attack, which Zelenskyy celebrated as an ‘absolutely brilliant result’.

117 drones were smuggled inside special containers on trucks before they were flown out of them, according to a Ukrainian government source.

The attack is understood to be a major breach of Russia's natural defences, and will degrade the Russian military's ability to strike Ukraine with missiles.

The US president warned in a social media post that Putin would respond to the attack.

He wrote: "it was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace."

It was Trump's first known call with Putin in over two weeks, since their call on May 19 which Trump described as ‘excellent’ at the time.

But Trump appears no closer to achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine, something he promised to do ‘on day one’ of his second term in the White House, during his presidential campaign.

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran's nuclear programme.

Ukraine's Security Service gave more details on Wednesday about its weekend drone strike on Russian air bases, which it claimed destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers.

Footage shows how Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb unfolded on camera

The agency claimed the planes struck included A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, An-12, and Il-78 aircraft, adding that artificial intelligence helped guide the drones thousands of kilometres from Ukraine.

It also said it set off an explosion on Tuesday on the seabed beneath the Kerch Bridge, a vital transport link between Russia and illegally annexed Crimea, claiming it caused damage to the structure.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that there was no damage.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its troops have taken control of another village in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, on the border with Russia.

Putin announced on May 22 that Russian troops aim to create a buffer zone that might help prevent Ukrainian cross-border attacks. Since then, Russia's Ministry of Defence claims its forces have taken control of nine Sumy villages.

Trump says part of his call with Putin was focused on Iran and "the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!"

Trump said in a post on his social media site that he told Russia's president "that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement".

He said Putin suggested "that he will participate in the discussions with Iran" and could perhaps "be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion".

Trump previously boasted that a major announcement on Iran was coming - but none has materialised.

He suggested in his latest post that Iran has been slow-walking their decision "and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!".

Iran's supreme leader on Wednesday criticised an initial proposal from the US in negotiations over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, though he stopped short of entirely rejecting the idea of agreement with Washington.

The remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei coloured in the red line expressed over recent days - one that says Tehran refuses to give up enriching uranium in any possible deal with the US.

That demand has been repeatedly made by American officials, including President Donald Trump, though it remains unclear just how much US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff brought it up in his initial proposal to Iran.

But what Ayatollah Khamenei did not say in his speech matters as well. He did not reject the talks, which Iran views as crucial for its economy to lift some the crushing economic sanctions it faces.

Ayatollah Khamenei also did not insist on any specific level of nuclear enrichment. Iran now enriches uranium up to 60% - a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who has led the talks with Mr Witkoff, said Tehran will soon offer its response to the US. Ayatollah Khamenei's speech Wednesday at the mausoleum of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini may serve as a preview.

"If we had 100 nuclear power plants while not having enrichment, they are not usable for us," he said. "If we do not have enrichment, then we should extend our hand (begging) to the US."