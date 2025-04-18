Reeves prepares for crunch trade talks with US as Trump claims ‘no rush’ to strike tariff deals

The Chancellor, who will be in the US next week for meetings, said "active negotiations" with the Americans are still ongoing. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Trump said he is in "no rush" to reach any trade deals because of the profits his tariffs are generating, as Rachel Reeves prepares for talks with the US.

Rachel Reeves has said she will hold talks with the White House next week amid efforts to strike a UK-US trade deal, despite Donald Trump downplaying the likelihood of any imminent agreements.

Reeves will be hoping to strike a deal that can help soften the brunt of the US president's sweeping 10% tariffs on all goods imported to America.

However, Trump said he is in 'no rush' to make any deals, as a potential agreement between the UK and US is reportedly 'weeks away'.

Trump said lots of countries wanted to reach deals "frankly... more than I do," and that any agreements would come "at a certain point".

But he suggested while meeting with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni that it would be easy to find an agreement with the European Union and others.

A 10% tariff on imports of UK goods into the US was imposed earlier this month, alongside a 25% levy on car imports.

Asked whether the UK is within three weeks of a deal the Chancellor told broadcasters on Thursday: "Those conversations with our US counterparts are ongoing.

"I will be in Washington next week for the International Monetary Fund annual meetings, their spring meetings.

"I will also be having conversations with the US administration whilst I'm there.

"The key thing for the British Government is always acting in the UK's national interest, and any deal that's able to be secured will always have front-and-centre British national interest."

President Donald Trump speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the US president said his UK state visit is likely to happen in September.

It would be the first time he visits the UK since he won his second term as US president.

Trump received a formal invitation from King Charles, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered during his visit to the White House.

"I was invited by the King and the great country. They are going to do a second fest - that's what it is. It is beautiful," Trump said.

"It is the second time is has happened to one person. The reason is we have two separate terms and it's an honour to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William.

"I think they are setting a date for September.

"I don't know how it can be bigger than the last one. The last one was incredible but they say the next one will be even more important."