'Rewrite the rules': Trump 2028 merchandise goes on sale as US President tees up third political term

'Rewrite the rule' reads the Trump 2028 cap description. Picture: Trump Store

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump appears to have set his sights on an unconstitutional third term in office, with a range of 'Trump 2028' merchandise now on sale in the US President's online store.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Accompanied by a caption that begins 'the future looks bright!', the $50 caps closely resemble the traditional red MAGA accessories worn by his loyal fanbase.

Modelled by son Eric, the caps form part of a wider 2028 merchandise range available to purchase from the Trump Store late on Thursday.

Featuring the caption "rewrite the rules", other items available in the range include Trump 2028 t-shirts and can coolers.

The 'Trump 2028 Hat' appears to tee up the US President's third political term in office - a move that would require him to overthrow the constitution, with US presidents currently limited to two terms in office.

Read more: Three jailed for plotting to kill cage fighter involved in Britain's largest ever cash robbery

Read more: No return to free movement as Britain enters talks about EU ‘mobility deal,’ Chancellor tells LBC

Accompanied by a caption that begins 'the future looks bright!', the $50 caps closely resemble the traditional red MAGA accessories worn by his loyal fanbase. Picture: Trump Store

Accompanied by a caption that begins 'the future looks bright!', the $50 caps closely resemble the traditional red MAGA accessories worn by his loyal fanbase. Picture: Trump store

Accompanied by a product description which reads "Made in America", the eye-watering sum is described as being "in demand".

"The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat," reads the product description.

Described as having a snap back closure, the design comes in red and black and features an embroidered front, with an American flag embroidered on the side.

Other items available to purchase include a two-pack of can coolers, with the description reading: "Cool your next beverage with the new Trump 2028 beverage cooler, proudly made in the USA."

The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat. Picture: Trump

It's the latest range of merchandise available to purchase from the Trump Store, with other spin-off 'Trump' collections including the 'Lara Trump Collection' and 'Golden Age Of America'.

The product descriptions also warn of a potential wait for those purchasing Trump 2028 hats, adding: "*Due to high demand, please allow 5-10 business days to process prior to shipping*"

It's the strongest signal yet that the US president intends to run for a third term in office.

The merchandise comes despite Republican leaders in the House and Senate having previously shut down suggestions that amendments to the Constitution are currently being drafted.

Previously, Attorney General Pam Bondi had insisted that the president's next four years will be his last.