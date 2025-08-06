RFK Jr axes $500m in mRNA vaccine funding in the US

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump’s health secretary has announced plans to axe $500m (£376m) of funding for mRNA vaccines, used to fight viruses like Covid-19.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, a known vaccine sceptic with very little medical experience, said the funding will be cancelled because "mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses."

This claim is widely discredited and has been met with condemnation by medical experts and doctors.

The decision will see 22 projects led by major pharmaceutical companies, including research into bird flu and other viruses, cancelled, the Department of Health says.

Millions received the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

Rapid developments in mRNA vaccines allowed for the wide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, saving millions of lives across the globe.

Speaking to the BBC, Peter Lurie, a former US Food and Drug Administration official, said the US was "turning its back on one of the most promising tools to fight the next pandemic".

Kennedy disputes the benefits of mRNA research, saying his team had "reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted."

He added: "The data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu."

Kennedy went on to make the unproven claim mRNA vaccines “encourage new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine."

Viruses mutate no matter the vaccine used, health experts say.

Dr Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said mRNA vaccines are "remarkably safe" and will play a key role in battling viruses like Covid in the future.

RFK JR has long been a vaccine sceptic, with mRNA research just his latest target.

In June, he fired all 17 members of a government committee tasked with advising on immunisation, replacing them with other vaccine sceptics.

Robert F Kennedy has little medical experience. Picture: Alamy

Who is Robert F Kennedy?

How old is Robert F Kennedy?

71 (born January 17, 1954)

What does Robert F Kennedy do?

Kennedy is currently the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, advising President Trump on the health and welfare of Americans. He has taken an interest in the quality of food, and is critical of some vaccines.

Who is Robert F Kennedy related to?

Kennedy is the son of Democratic Senator Robert F Kennedy, and nephew of President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacky Kennedy.

Has RFK been diagnosed with anything?

Kennedy has been diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia. This rare neurological disorder causes his shaky and hoarse voice.

What did RFK say about brain worms?

In 2010, Kennedy suffered memory loss and brain fog due to a parasitic worm which, he said, “got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.” Despite this, he is reportedly in good health.

Which party does RFK belong to?

In the course of his 2024 bid for the presidency, Kennedy switched party allegiance three times(!). He initially contested the Democratic primaries, before dropping out to run with the “No Labels” party. He polled around 16 per cent at his peak, but as this number fell, he dropped out of the race to support Donald Trump.