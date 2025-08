Rwanda agrees to take migrants from the US despite concerns over international law breaches

US President Donald Trump holds a letter addressed to Rwandan President Paul Kagame congratulating him on the peace agreement with Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Rwanda on Tuesday became the third African nation to agree to accept deportees from the United States under the Trump administration's plans to send migrants to countries they have no ties with to get them off American soil.

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press in a statement that the East African country would accept up to 250 deportees from the US, with "the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement" under the agreement.

Ms Makolo did not provide a timeline for any deportees to arrive in Rwanda or say if they would arrive at once or in several batches. She said details were still being worked out.

It is the third African country the US is sending deportees to, after similar deals were signed with South Sudan and Eswatini.

The US sent 13 men it described as dangerous criminals who were in the US illegally to South Sudan and Eswatini in Africa last month and has said it is seeking more agreements with African nations.

It said those deportees' home countries refused to take them back.

The US has also deported hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama under President Donald Trump's plans to expel people who he says entered the US illegally and are "the worst of the worst".

Rwanda attracted international attention and some outrage when it struck a deal in 2022 with the UK to accept migrants who had arrived in the UK to seek asylum.

Under that proposed deal, their claims would have been processed in Rwanda and, if successful, they would have stayed there.

The contentious agreement was criticised by rights groups and others as being unethical and unworkable and was ultimately scrapped the new Labour government took over.

A view of Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. Picture: Getty

Britain's Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the deal was unlawful because Rwanda was not a safe third country for migrants.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for the African countries it has entered into secretive deals with to take deportees.

It sent eight men from South Sudan, Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan in early July after a US Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for their deportations.

They were held for weeks in a converted shipping container at an American military base in Djibouti as the legal battle over their deportations played out.

South Sudan, which is tipping towards civil war, has declined to say where the men are being held or what their fate is.

The US also deported five men who are citizens of Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and Laos to the southern African kingdom of Eswatini, where the government said they will be held in solitary confinement in prison for an undetermined period of time.

A human rights lawyer in Eswatini said the men are being denied access to legal representation there and has taken authorities to court.

Eswatini is Africa's last absolute monarchy. The king rules over its government and political parties are effectively banned.

Both South Sudan and Eswatini have declined to give details of their agreements with the US.

Rwanda, a country of some 15 million people, has long stood out on the continent for its recovery from a genocide that killed more than 800,000 people in 1994.

It has promoted itself under long-time President Paul Kagame as an example of stability and development, but human rights groups allege there are also deadly crackdowns on any perceived dissent against Mr Kagame, who has been president for 25 years.

Government spokesperson Ms Makolo said the agreement with the US was Rwanda doing its part to help with international migration issues because "our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation".

"Those approved (for resettlement in Rwanda) will be provided with workforce training, healthcare and accommodation support to jumpstart their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the last decade," she said.

There were no details about whether Rwanda had received anything in return for taking the deportees.

Gonzaga Muganwa, a Rwandan political analyst, said "appeasing President Trump pays".

"This agreement enhances Rwanda's strategic interest of having good relationships with the Trump administration," he said.