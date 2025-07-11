Six Secret Service agents suspended over Trump assassination attempt

Six Secret Service agents have been suspended over the 2024 Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

Six Secret Service agents have been suspended following failings at one of Donald Trump's rallies last year, which saw a gunman attempt to assassinate the Republican.

The suspensions range from 10 to 42 days, with a loss of salary and benefits during the absence, Matt Quinn, the director of the US Secret Service, told CBS News.

The action comes nearly a year after the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, which saw Thomas Matthew Crooks fire multiple rounds, resulting in Trump’s ear being grazed and firefighter Corey Comperatore being killed.

The attacker was then shot dead by a Secret Service sniper.

Matt Quinn added: "[The] Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler.

"Butler was an operational failure and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again."

The suspensions for the Secret Service agents range from 10 to 42 days. Picture: Getty

He said the agency would not "fire our way out of this" situation, adding: "We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation."

He told CBS a number of changes including improved mobile command posts that could now be used by agents in the field have already been made.

The identities of the suspended staff and their roles on the day of the attack have not been disclosed.

Over the past year, the Secret Service has faced scrutiny. Last September, a 94-page Senate report revealed security failures and lack of communication within the US Secret Service "directly contributed" to the shooting.

In September 2024, another apparent attempt on Trump's life happened when Ryan Routh was spotted with a gun at the US President's Florida golf course.