Democrat state governor evacuated after home set on fire in late-night arson attack

Josh Shapiro's house had to be evacuated. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

A Democrat state governor had to be evacuated from his family home after it was set on fire in an arson attack.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg.

State police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were "prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson".

Mr Shapiro said he and his family woke up at about 2am to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after the fire broke out.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Picture: Getty

"The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was called to the house and, while they worked to put out the fire, police evacuated Mr Shapiro and his family from the residence safely.

The fire caused a "significant amount of damage" to a portion of the residence, state police said. Mr Shapiro and his family had been in a different part of the residence.

Police said they were leading a multi-agency investigation into the fire.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 (£7,644) reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Mr Shapiro, 51, was viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028.

He was strongly considered as a vice-president candidate for Kamala Harris, before she chose Mike Waltz instead.

Mr Shapiro has been Pennsylvania governor since 2023.