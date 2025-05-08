READ IN FULL: What Starmer and Trump have said about the new UK-US trade deal

Trump and Starmer spoke over the phone to finalise the deal before it was announced. Trump spoke from the Oval Office, while Starmer spoke from a factory in Solihull. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The much-anticipated trade deal between the US and UK has now been announced - but what have Trump and Starmer said about it?

After the chaos of Trump’s tariffs announced in March, many will be relieved to see that the UK has now brokered a much more relaxed trade deal with the US.

Among those relieved voices are Keir Starmer, who credits this new deal as being the product of a government who “stands up, not stands aside”.

“This historic deal delivers for British business and British workers protecting thousands of British jobs in key sectors including car manufacturing and steel,” the Prime Minister has said.

“My government has put Britain at the front of the queue because we want to work constructively with allies for mutual benefit rather than turning our back on the world.”

“As VE Day reminds us, the UK has no greater ally than the United States. I am delighted that eight decades on, under President Trump, the special relationship remains a force for economic and national security.”

“This is jobs saved, jobs won. But not job done. Our teams will continue to work to build on this agreement.”

“My Government is determined to go further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy, putting more money in working people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change.”

President Trump announced the new trade deal with the UK, as his team stood behind him in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

Trump has also expressed he is pleased with the deal.

The President and his team, who are in need of a win on trade after backlash to the stringent tariffs, hail this deal as being “very conclusive”, and “good for both countries.”

When asked why he is choosing the UK for this deal, Trump replied: “It opens up a tremendous market for us.”

“Some people say it’s our greatest ally. But I don’t want to insult anyone.”

However, Trump did also describe the UK as “a little bit closed” economically.

“I was surprised to see how big your country is,” he continued. “It’s a very big deal right now, but I think it’s going to grow just of its own volition.”

Starmer spoke to Trump on the phone about the new deal, as he was on a visit to factory workers in Solihull. Picture: Getty

Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik also echoed the potential of the UK market for US exports.

Mr Lutnick said the new market access to ethanol, beef and “virtually all products” could add $5billion of opportunity to American exporters”.

While he was speaking, Trump’s team also posted about the deal on Truth Social.

“Today is an incredible day for America as we deliver our first Fair, Open and Reciprocal Trade Deal,” his team posted. “Something our past Presidents never cared about.”

“This Deal shows that if you respect America, and bring serious proposals to the table, America is OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Many more to come - STAY TUNED.”