State Department firing over 1,300 employees under dramatic reorganisation plan from Trump administration

By Danielle Desouza

The State Department is firing more than 1,300 employees as part of a massive reorganisation plan from the Trump administration.

A senior State Department official said layoff notices are being sent to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic assignments in the US.

Foreign service officers affected will be put on administrative leave for 120 days, and will then formally lose their jobs, according to an internal notice obtained by The Associated Press.

The notice reads: "In connection with the departmental reorganisation … the department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities.

"Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralisation or consolidation of functions and responsibilities."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said officials took "a very deliberate step to reorganise the State Department to be more efficient and more focused".

"It’s not a consequence of trying to get rid of people. But if you close the bureau, you don’t need those positions," he told reporters on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while attending the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum.

"Understand that some of these are positions that are being eliminated, not people."

Despite having the backing of Rubio and Trump, current and former diplomats have critiqued the move, arguing it will damage America’s global leadership and efforts to counter threats abroad.

"At a time when the United States faces unprecedented challenges from strategic competitors and adversaries, ongoing conflicts in Central Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and emerging security threats, the decision to gut the Department of State’s institutional knowledge and operational capacity is an act of vandalism,” The American Academy of Diplomacy said in a statement last week before the cuts were announced.