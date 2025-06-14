Suspect pictured after 'politically motivated' killing of Minnesota lawmaker and husband

Democratic politician Melissa Hortman (left) and her husband have been killed. John Hoffman (right )and his wife are recovering after surgery. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

The man suspected of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband whilst disguised as police officer has been pictured for the first time.

Police are searching Vance Luther Boelter, 57, after he allegedly killed Melissa Hortman and her husband in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He is also accused of shooting state senator John Hoffman and his wife multiple times at their home. Both are expected to survive after undergoing surgery.

Local authorities have described the killings as a "politically motivated assassination".

Officials have released images of Boelter as they continue in their search for him, including one taken surveillance cameras at a business address in nearby Minneapolis.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters at a press conference the shootings took place in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, two neighbouring cities near Minneapolis.

Mr Walz called the killings an "unspeakable tragedy", adding that he had lost a "good friend and colleague".

Police believe Boelter was impersonating a police officer and escaped after exchanging fire with officers who responded to the attacks.

Minnesota Superintendent Drew Evans said officers received a call at 2am regarding the incident involving Mr Hoffman and his wife.

After responding to the shooting, a police sergeant proactively checked on Democratic politician Ms Hortman at 3.35am.

The FBI says it is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter. Picture: LBC

When they arrived they discovered what appeared to be a police vehicle with its emergency lights on and an officer coming out of the house.

The individual then exchanged gunfire with the officers and retreated into the home, before escaping out the back.

The police and the FBI are now "actively engaged in a manhunt" for Boelter, with "hundreds and hundreds of officers and Swat teams" out looking for the individual.

Police chief Mark Bruley said suspect had a car which looked "exactly like" an SUV patrol car, with blue lights.

They were also wearing a police vest, taser and badge.

Mr Bruley says the force has seized the suspect's car and the man is now on foot.

Mr Evans says investigators are also exploring Boelter's connections to a security company but didn't give further updates.

Local officials have also been in contact with federal authorities including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which runs security at US airports, to prevent Boelter from flying out of state.

The police and the FBI are now "actively engaged in a manhunt" for the gunman, with "hundreds and hundreds of officers and Swat teams" out looking for the individual. Picture: Alamy

People in a three-mile radius of Edinburgh Golf Course were told not to answer their door for a police officer unless there are two together.

Donald Trump said the "terrible shootings" appeared to be a "targeted attack against state lawmakers".

In a statement shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, Trump says: "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers.

"Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"