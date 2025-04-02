How will Trump's tariffs work? The consequences of 'Liberation Day' explained

President Donald Trump walks along the Rose Garden colonnade as he arrives for a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the Rose Garden. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Wednesday night, in a change that will disrupt global trade and economies across the world.

He said that he was seeking to "make America wealthy again", a twist on his MAGA catchphrase.

The US president also took aim at foreign countries, saying that the US had been "looted" and "pillaged" by countries that traded with it freely but also imposed their own tariffs.

After Mr Trump's speech, the White House issued a list of countries that will now face so-called reciprocal tariffs.

The president said: "That means they do it to us and we do it to them. Very simple, can't get any simpler than that.

"This is one of the most important days in my opinion in American history."

Expert analysis of Trump's tariff announcement

10% baseline

The UK and several other countries will face a baseline tariff of 10%. It will go into effect from Saturday, April 5.

Mr Trump described the tariff as a "declaration of economic independence".

Countries that will be hit with the baseline tariff include:

The UK

Australia

New Zealand

Brazil

Turkey

Singapore

Saudi Arabia

The UAE

El Salvador

Colombia

Argentina

How has the British government reacted?

The Business Secretary said that the UK will not "hesitate to act" in response to the tariffs. Jonathan Reynolds said that the UK is "committed" to doing a deal with the US which he hopes "will mitigate the impact of what has been announced ".

Other government sources have suggested they are relieved that Britain faces relatively low tariffs.

Business groups have warned that the tariffs could be "devastating" for their members and the economy.

Instant reaction to Trump's tariff announcement

'Worst offenders' to get higher tariffs

The White House said that around 60 countries that have their own tariffs on the US, or impose other economic barriers, will be hit with higher tariffs.

These will come into effect on April 9.

Mr Trump said that the tariffs in these cases were not truly reciprocal - being instead lower than what US businesses faced exporting to these countries.

These include:

China - 34%

The EU - 20%

Thailand - 36%

Cambodia - 49%

Taiwan - 32%

Trade experts answer your questions about Donald Trump's tariff plan

Canada and Mexico not included this time

Canada and Mexico were not included in this tariff announcement.

Both countries have already been subject to tariff announcements by Mr Trump - although these have been delayed and some exemptions negotiated.

The president has made it clear he wants Canada and Mexico to tighten up their border crossings, and has urged them to stem the flow of fentanyl into the US.

President Donald Trump raises his fist as he departs after delivering remarks on new tariffs during a "Make America Wealthy Again" event in the Rose Garden. Picture: Alamy

Car manufacturers get 25%

Car companies exporting to the US now face 25% tariffs. This could be a major blow for British auto manufacturers and may cost jobs.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: "These tariff costs cannot be absorbed by manufacturers, thus hitting US consumers who may face additional costs and a reduced choice of iconic British brands, whilst UK producers may have to review output in the face of constrained demand.

"Trade discussions must continue at pace, therefore, and we urge all parties to continue to negotiate and deliver solutions which support jobs, consumer demand and economic growth across both sides of the Atlantic."

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Could it get worse?

Some countries are likely to impose retaliatory tariffs, leading to a trade war.

But a top US official has said that if countries try to hit back, the US could increase its tariffs.

"My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"Sit back, take it in, let's see how it goes. Because if you retaliate, there will be escalation. If you don't retaliate, this is the high watermark."