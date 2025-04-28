Three children, including one undergoing cancer treatment, deported from the US, lawyers claim

Demonstrators gather to protest against the deportation of immigrants to El Salvador. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Three children with US citizenship were reportedly deported to Honduras with their mothers last week, including a 4-year-old with cancer.

According to civil rights lawyers, the three children were deported alongside their mothers despite being US citizens.

It comes as the Trump administration faces growing pressure to outline the methods it is using to decide which people it deports and why.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Project, one mum was removed from the country with her two-year-old while another was deported with her four and seven-year-olds.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the deportation of Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Rasha Alawieh of Brown University. Picture: Getty

The mothers were arrested while attending a routine meeting with officials in Louisiana as part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, their lawyers said.

The lawyers argue this is just the latest in a slew of concerning deportations by the Trump administration.

“We are seeing in real time due process eroded,” said Gracie Willis, a lawyer and the raids response coordinator at the National Immigration Project said.

“That is deeply concerning and these cases are an illustration of that.”

The White House is yet to comment on this case.

One of the mothers has previously been identified as an undocumented migrant and ordered to leave the country but her child was born in the United States, granting them citizenship.

“These are mothers, these are pregnant women. These are children,” Alanah Odoms, the executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana told CNN.

“These are people with terminally ill or very serious medical conditions who were law-abiding residents, who were checking in with ICE as they had been instructed to do under orders of supervision.”

“If ICE can do this to these mothers and these children, if ICE can do this to students on college campuses … none of us are safe from this kind of lawlessness,” she added.