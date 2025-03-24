'Truly the worst': Donald Trump demands removal of 'purposefully distorted' portrait by British artist from Capitol

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has demanded a "purposefully distorted" portrait of him be taken down from the Capitol after branding the painting "truly the worst".

The portrait, which is currently hanging in Colorado's State Capitol, was created by British artist Sarah Boardman who has previously painted images of presidents including Barak Obama.

Taking to Truth Social, the US President voiced his disapproval at the images that contained a distortion at "a level that even I, have never seen before".

Trump said: "Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before."

Lips pursed and with some pointing out the less-than-refined jawline, the image has hung in the Capitol since 2019.

WASHINGTON DC,USA- 11 March 2020 - President Donald J Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday evening, March 11,. Picture: Alamy

The president has now appealed to the "Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis" to immediately take down the image.

Speaking following its commission in 2018, the British artist explained that the likeness expressed a “serious, thoughtful, non-confontational” expressions etched into Trump's face.

The US President has previously spoken on the artist's work, describing a portrait of former US president Barack Obama created by the same artist as "wonderful".

However, he added: "the one on me is truly the worst".

The US President then proceeded to post a series of photographs of himself, with Trump looking strikingly into the camera. Picture: TruthSocial

Other official portraits created by Boardman include former president George W. Bush.

Mr Trump said "she must have lost her talent as she got older" as he hit back at the artist, before adding: "In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one."

The US President then proceeded to post a series of photographs of himself, with Trump looking strikingly into the camera.

