Trump shares another bizarre AI photo of himself - this time as a Star Wars villain

Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as a Sith fighter from the Star Wars franchise. Picture: The White House

By Rose Morelli

The President has shared another AI-generated image of himself for Star Wars Day, this time with big muscular arms clasping a red lightsaber.

Posted to the White House’s official social media accounts on Sunday, the photo shows Trump in a characteristic Star Wars costume.

As a nod to Star Wars Day (also known as “May the 4th”), he is pictured in front of bald eagles and American flags, with veiny, muscular arms clasping a red lightsaber.

He has used the photo to take aim at his opponents, leveraging Star Wars references to accuse them of letting evil forces into the US.

“Happy May the 4th to all, including all the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy,” the caption reads.

“You’re not the Rebellion - you’re the Empire. May the 4th be with you.”

However, Star Wars fans have noticed that the red lightsaber is only used by the villain Siths in the franchise.

The glaring error has raised eyebrows, especially following the backlash to Trump’s previous post depicting himself as the Pope.

The post was shared by official White House communications accounts across social media. Picture: Twitter

Trump faced criticism at home and abroad after he posted another AI-generated image of himself as the Pope on May 2.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called Trump a “clown” over the image, and Cardinals at the New York Catholic Conference called the President out for being insensitive during their period of mourning.

JD Vance, a practising Catholic, also broke his silence on the image on May 3.

“As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling stupid jokes,” he posted on X.

“I’m not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen.”