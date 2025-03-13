Trump threatens 200% tariff on wine from the EU over tax on US whisky

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on wine from the EU unless the bloc removes import tax on US whisky.

The US president said that the fresh tariffs were in response to the EU bringing in the 50% import tax earlier on Thursday.

Mr Trump said on his social media TruthSocial: "The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.

"This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S."

Mr Trump's comments mark a fresh skirmish in the trade war that he began when coming to office in January.

The EU introduced its tariff on US whisky in part in response to the US announcing tariffs on European steel and aluminium.

The whisky tariff is set to come into force on April 1.

The UK was also affected by Mr Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium but has not retaliated, which Keir Starmer called "pragmatic" - while adding that "all options are on the table".

The Prime Minister said: "Obviously I'm disappointed to see tariffs, global tariffs, in relation to steel and aluminium. "But I'm going to take a pragmatic response to this, because we are negotiating and talking about an economic deal and agreement as we speak.

"My strong view is that that is the better way to deal with the trade that we want between our country and the United States. It's massive already, it could be even bigger and even better."

He said that "of course, in the end, all options are on the table, but my response is to keep my feet on the ground, to be pragmatic, to keep ensuring that we keep our eyes on the prize".

"The prize is not a tariff war, which I don't think is going to be in our interests.

"The prize is an economic agreement or deal, if we can reach that, that actually covers tariffs and much more besides."