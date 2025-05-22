Trump administration blocks Harvard's ability to enrol international students in move university calls 'unlawful'

By Henry Moore

The Trump administration has blocked Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, a move the college calls “unlawful.”

In what marks a major escalation of Donald Trump’s feud with the prestigious college, foreign students will no longer be able to join the University under White House plans.

According to the New York Times, the Trump administration “notified Harvard about the decision after a back-and-forth in recent days over the legality of a sprawling records request as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s investigation, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations”.

In a letter seen by the outlet, Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, told the University: “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked.”

This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.



— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

Writing on X, Noem added: “It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enrol foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments.

“Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused.

“They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law.

“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

International students at Harvard have been told to transfer to a different University or risk being deported.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security read: “Harvard’s leadership has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment.

“Many of these agitators are foreign students. Harvard’s leadership further facilitated, and engaged in coordinated activity with the [Chinese Communist party], including hosting and training members of a CCP paramilitary group complicit in the Uyghur genocide.

“On April 16, 2025, secretary Noem demanded Harvard provide information about the criminality and misconduct of foreign students on its campus. Secretary Noem warned refusal to comply with this lawful order would result in SEVP termination.

“This action comes after DHS terminated $2.7m in DHS grants for Harvard last month.

“Harvard University brazenly refused to provide the required information requested and ignored a follow-up request from the Department’s Office of General Council. Secretary Noem is following through on her promise to protect students and prohibit terrorist sympathizers from receiving benefits from the US government.”

Harvard has branded the move “unlawful”, writing it “remains fully committed to maintaining its ability to host international students and scholars from more than 140 countries and enrich the university”.