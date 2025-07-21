Trump shares bizarre AI video of Obama being arrested as he rants about "years-long coup"

In the video, Obama is seen being handcuffed by law enforcement officers during a sit-down in the Oval Office with a grinning Trump. Picture: Truth Social Platform

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has posted a strange AI-generated video of former president Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office and thrown in jail.

The current US president shared the TikTok clip - featuring the Democrat declaring in a rally speech that “no one is above the law" - on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

In the video, Obama is seen being handcuffed by law enforcement officers during a sit-down in the Oval Office with a grinning Trump, who is a convicted felon himself.

This bizarre scene was created using real footage of the two men's meeting at the White House in November 2016, when Trump was president-elect and Obama was preparing to leave office.

Officers then lead Obama away, and he is subsequently seen wearing an orange jumpsuit in a federal prison.

The entire video is soundtracked by Trump's personal theme tune: The Village People’s 1970s disco anthem “YMCA".

Trump's posting of such peculiar content comes amid growing controversy over his administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Two weeks ago, the US government claimed no Epstein "client list" existed and reiterated that the disgraced financier had taken his own life in jail.

The comments caused uproar amongst Trump's own supporters, who are demanding justice for Epstein’s victims and punishment for his enablers.

His latest Truth Social post appears to be a response to comments made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over the weekend.

Speaking on Maria Bartiromo's Fox News, Ms Gabbard accused Obama of masterminding a "years-long coup" to keep the current president from the White House.

She announced on Friday that she was referring ex-FBI director James Comey and her predecessor James Clapper, both Obama-era officials, to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Tulsi Gabbard accused Obama of masterminding a "years-long coup" to keep the current president from the White House. Picture: Getty

This is over allegations they had "manufactured" intelligence to support the claim that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Ms Gabbard alleged: "Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people."

Democrats such as Virginia Sen Mark Warner say Ms Gabbard's claims are baseless.

Warner, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, called the announcement “one more example of the director of national intelligence trying to cook the books".

Obama has yet to respond to Trump’s taunts, but the video still remains on the president's Truth Social.