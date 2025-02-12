Trump and Putin to 'start negotiations immediately' over ending war in Ukraine - with US President to visit Moscow

President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the G20 Japan Summit Friday, June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump is set to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia after the pair spoke at length, agreeing to "begin negotiations immediately".

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's nations," Trump posted on social media.

The pair agreed to have "our respective teams start negotiations immediately" where the war in Ukraine is concerned.

Putin last spoke to a sitting U.S. president in February 2022, when he engaged in a call with Joe Biden over troops in Ukraine.

"We will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now," Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump claims the leaders both "believe very strongly" in common sense and have committed in a phone call to visit each other's countries.

Odintsovsky District, Russia. 23rd Jan, 2025. Russian President Vladimir Putin, chairs a video conference meeting with Government members from the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, January 23, 2025 in Odintsovsky District, Moscow Oblast, Russia. Picture: Alamy

The US president added he will be "informing" Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their conversation.

At a Nato meeting in Brussels earlier in the day, America's defence secretary said Europe should be "empowered" to "own responsibility for its own security".

Following Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pair's call "was a very long telephone conversation" that "lasted almost an hour and a half".

"The heads of state discussed matters related to the exchange of Russian and US citizens," Mr Peskov said.

"The US President assured that the American side would fulfil all the reached agreements. The topic of Ukraine settlement was also discussed.

"President Trump spoke in favour of the rapid cessation of hostilities and the solution of problems through peaceful means.

"President Putin, for his part, mentioned the need to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement can be achieved through peaceful negotiations.

President Donald Trump arrives to greet Marc Fogel at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

"The Russian President invited the US President to visit Moscow and expressed readiness to receive American officials in Russia regarding areas of mutual interest, including, of course, the topic of Ukrainian settlement," Mr Peskov continued.

"Putin and Trump also agreed to continue personal contacts, including setting up a personal meeting,” he added.

It comes hours after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth labelled Ukraine's Nato membership plans an "unrealistic" prospect.

The defence secretary also confirmed that US troops will not act as peacekeepers on the ground in Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2020, concerning the coronavirus pandemic, a European travel ban, and an economic stimulus package for U.S. citizens and small businesses. (USA). Picture: Alamy

Hegseth added that Washington will "no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship" with its allies.

He added that "Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine".

"The United States remains committed to the NATO alliance and to the defence partnership with Europe, full stop," he said.