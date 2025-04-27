Trump's approval rating after first 100 days in White House 'lower than any other US president for 70 years'

President Donald Trump points as he arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Saturday, April 26, 2025,. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump's approval rating as he nears 100 days in the White House is lower than any other US president in seven decades, a poll claims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A survey conducted by CNN suggested that 41% of Americans approved of Mr Trump's work - lower than any president since Dwight Eisenhower, who took office in 1953.

A separate poll by NBC News found that 45% approved of Mr Trump's record after nearly 100 days in office, with 55% disapproving.

Mr Trump has been extremely vocal and active in office, with perhaps his most impactful policy introducing a sweeping new tariff regime, which caused global stock markets to plunge amid fears of a trade war.

The new policy will place a blanket 10% tariff on UK exports to the US, while other countries faced much higher barriers.

Read more: Trump spotted with Starmer, Macron and Zelenskyy at Pope's funeral - as he blasts Putin over latest air strikes

Read more: Trump's tariffs are a 'global wrecking ball' – and the first official damage reports are in

'He's being asked to give up everything': Trump and Zelenskyy meet in the Vatican

Mr Trump also announced a 25% tariff on all US imports of cars, car parts, steel and aluminium.

Some US voters said they were disappointed in Mr Trump because they thought that as a businessman he could help the country's economy.

“I’m disappointed. I didn’t vote for him. I was going to give him the benefit of doubt," one person told CNN.

Mr Trump also announced widespread reforms of the structures of the US government in a supposed efficiency drive that set alarm bells ringing for many.

Derek Steinmetz, a Democrat voter, said that he was most disapproving of Mr Trump's “overarching disregard for the rule, and the norms, and the structure of our government.

"It was a concern the first term, but it’s much worse this time around because there are fewer guardrails in place."

100 days of Trump: Simon Marks' American Week

Mr Trump's inconsistent stance on Ukraine, occasional overtures to Vladimir Putin and his infamous outburst against Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, have also sparked concern.

Kevin Hollinrake, a Conservative shadow minister, told LBC on Sunday that Mr Trump was an "apologist" for Mr Putin.

Mr Trump has also been critical of the Russian president, and hit out at him on Saturday.