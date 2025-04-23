Breaking News

Trump attacks Zelenskyy for ‘making it difficult to settle war with Russia’ as he insists peace deal is ‘very close’

Donald Trump has attacked Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his ‘inflammatory statements' that are 'harmful to peace negotiations' with Russia. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has attacked Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his ‘inflammatory statements' are getting in the way of a peace deal with Russia, which he insists is 'very close'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president has again hit out at his Ukrainian counterpart, saying his statement is "very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia.

The statement he is referencing is about Crimea, a peninsula which was annexed by Putin in 2014.

Zelenskyy has ruled out recognising Crimea after reports suggested this was part of the negotiations between Russia and the US.

“This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” he said on Tuesday.

Trump has now said "It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this war. He has nothing to boast about!"

"The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," he added.

Read more: Russia 'to keep land seized from Ukraine in peace deal' as talks resume in UK - and agreement 'could come this week'

Read more: Government borrowing reaches third-highest yearly level since records began amid increasing benefits bill

He also implied previous US president Barack Obama was to blame for 'handing over' Crimea to Russia in a social media post.

But the post also seemed to confirm that Ukraine recognising Crimea as Russian is not part of the negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

"Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he said.

He then claimed Zelenskyy's statement will "do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,'" in Ukraine.

Trump attacked Zelenskyy in a post on Truth Social. Picture: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

"We are very close to a deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, get it done," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US vice president JD Vance has said Moscow and Kyiv must strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine or the US will ‘walk away’.

It was the second warning from the Trump administration in less than a week, after secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US could ‘move on’ from their efforts to reach a ceasefire.

'We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes, or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance told reporters in India, where he is on a four-day visit.

“It's now time, I think, to take, if not the final step, one of the final steps, which is, at a broad level, the party saying we're going to stop the killing, we're going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today," Vance added.

"Now, of course, that means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own."

Vance made his comments as top US officials Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff pulled out of ceasefire talks in London at the last minute, as diplomats from Ukraine and other European countries gathered to discuss a peace deal.

The US is focused on direct talks with the Kremlin this week, where Witkoff will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin directly for the fourth time.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday reaffirmed his willingness to reach a peace deal.

"We insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Putin open to direct peace talks with Ukraine as Trump pushes for deal this week

"Stopping the killing is the number one task. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helping to move towards the end of the war."

During his presidential campaign, Trump had made repeated pledges to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ‘on day one’ of taking office.

His administration has since acted as a mediator in talks between Kyiv and Moscow, in the hopes of reaching a deal that would end the war.

While there are little details about the peace deal envisioned by the US, reports have emerged that it would include significant concessions from Ukraine.

The proposal would mean freezing the existing front line - enabling Putin to keep "almost all" the land Russia has gained, according to the FT.

However, in Ukraine's favour, Russia would relinquish two small areas that it is currently occupying.