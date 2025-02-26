Large bruise on Trump's hand sparks health fears for president, 78 - as his team offer explanation

Makeup covers a bruise on the back of U.S. President Donald Trump's hand as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on February 24. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A large bruise on the back of Donald Trump's hand has prompted speculation about the president's health - but his team have given an explanation.

Listen to this article

The bruise was clearly visible and picked up by photographers during the 78-year-old's meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Redness and bruising on his hand were also spotted during events in August and November last year.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed there was a simple explanation - and that concern was unwarranted.

"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history," she said.

"His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she added.

Donald Trump's bruising is because he often shakes hands with people, his press secretary said. Picture: Getty

Ms Leavitt said in a later statement that "President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day."

The cause of the bruising has become a subject for discussion on social media.

Some people thought that it could be the result of Mr Trump taking blood thinners, which has not been confirmed.

Others said that the bruising could be caused by an IV drip, dismissing the White House's explanation.

"Why even lie? It's obviously an IV bruise for blood testing or something," the person said. "Is it a surprise to people that Trump is old and gets regular physician visits?"

A third person said there may well not be a medical reason for the bruising.

They said: "Elderly people bruise more easily than younger folks. Trump is 78. He could have gotten that in any number of ways."