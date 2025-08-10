'Trump Burger' restaurant owner facing deportation after allegedly overstaying visa

The owner of a Donald Trump-themed burger joint has been arrested and faces deportation from the US, ICE have said.

By Chay Quinn

The owner of a Donald Trump-themed burger joint has been arrested and faces deportation from the US, the nation's immigration agency has said.

Restauranteur Roland Mehrez Beainy, 28, was arrested amid a mass deportation push by President Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agency says that the Lebanese national overstayed his visa after being required to leave the US by February 12, 2024.

His restaurant, in Belville, Texas, bills itself as "a patriotic haven for burger lovers" with a menu including "delicious chicken wings and American classics".

Trump Burger even features burger buns branded with the President's famous surname and Trump impersonators questioning patrons.

Trump Burger opened its third restaurant in the Houston area in April.

Mr Beainy was arrested by ICE on May 16 and was released on a bond on June 13 while court proceedings are pending.

He is alleged to have entered the US on a non-immigrant visitor visa in 2019.

An ICE spokesperson told The Hill: “Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restore integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission.

“This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have.”

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security allege that Beaniy even tried to gain immigration status through an illegal "sham" marriage for which the authorities revoked the petition.