Trump doubles down on Canada becoming 51st state as Carney tells him: 'We're not for sale'

US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has doubled down on his desire to see Canada become the 51st US state in a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Carney strongly denied that Canada would become a US state, saying it would "never" be for sale.

Mr Trump stood by his comments that he wants to see Canada become the US's 51st state, but recognised "it takes two to tango."

The US President listed a number of "advantages" the Canadian people would see by joining with the US, such as tax cuts, "free military", tremendous medical care, "and other things".

He said: "I'm a real estate developer at heart. When you get rid of that artificially drawn line, somebody drew that line many years ago with a ruler, just a straight line right across the top of the country. When you look at that beautiful formation when it's together. I'm a very artistic person, that's the way it's meant to be."

US President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington DC. Picture: Getty

He added: "It would be a wonderful marriage, as it's two places that get along very well. They like each other a lot."

Mr Trump stated it would be "much better for Canada", but recognised: "We're not going to be discussing that unless someone wants to discuss it."

Mr Carney made it clear to Mr Trump that Canada does not share the same desire. He said: "As you know from real estate there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting in one right now. Buckingham Palace, you visited as well.

"And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale. It won't be for sale ever.

"But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together."

Mr Trump responded: "Never say never", while Mr Carney could be seen repeating "never, never, never".

Read more: Starmer slammed for tax break in India trade deal, as businesses hail £5bn boost to British economy

Read more: Brian Cox says Trump’s tariffs would be ‘absolute disaster’ for upcoming film

President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney outside the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

As the two countries struggle over a trade war sparked by Mr Trump's tariff hikes, the US president gave a full display of his unique mix of graciousness and aggression.

Shortly before Mr Carney's arrival, Mr Trump said on social media that the United States didn't need "anything" from its northern neighbour, a contrast to his public warmth in the Oval Office.

"I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH - Why is America subsidising Canada by 200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?" Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump's claim defies the underlying economic data as the United States depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross border trade have helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth.

The United States also runs a trade deficit in goods with Canada of 63 billion dollars, much lower than the figure cited by Mr Trump.

But once in the Oval Office, Mr Trump showered his counterpart with compliments and radiated warmth, saying that "Canada chose a very talented person, a very good person".

Mr Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the increased aggression shown by Mr Trump, even as he has preserved the calm demeanour of an economist who has led the central banks of both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Mr Trump has splintered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st US state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods.

The outrage provoked by Mr Trump enabled Mr Carney's Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.