Trump 'thinking' of going to Turkey for peace talks with Zelenskyy and Putin - as Russia stays silent on meeting

Trump considering going to Turkey for proposed Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - as Russia stays silent. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Shannon Cook

Trump is "thinking" of going to Turkey for talks with Zelenskyy and Putin - as Russia stays silent.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president has pushed for Ukraine and Russia to meet to put an end to the conflict.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy urged Vladimir Putin to meet him on Thursday in Istanbul but Russia's leader has yet to respond.

Mr Trump said late on Monday, "I was thinking about flying over. I don't know where I am going be on Thursday.

"I've got so many meetings.

"There's a possibility there I guess, if I think things can happen."

The US president has embarked on his Middle East tour this week - marking the first foreign trip of his second administration.

Read more: Putin's Bulgarian spy ring jailed for 50 years for running mass 'intelligence operation' out of Great Yarmouth B&B

Read more: What is chlorinated chicken and will the UK get it after Trump deal?

Ukraine has always supported diplomacy. I am ready to come to Türkiye. Unfortunately, the world still has not received a clear response from Russia to the numerous proposals for a ceasefire.



Russian shelling and assaults continue. Moscow has remained silent all day regarding the… pic.twitter.com/4AGiLX5Sdf — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 12, 2025

Zelenskyy supported the notion of Trump joining the peace talks.

He said: "I supported President Trump with the idea of direct talks with Putin. I have openly expressed my readiness to meet.

"And of course, all of us in Ukraine would appreciate it if President Trump could be there with us at this meeting in Turkey."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to say who - if anyone - would be travelling to Turkey as a representative for Russia.

Mr Peskov said: "Overall, we're determined to seriously look for ways to achieve a long-term peaceful settlement. That is all."

Meanwhile, European Union commission vice president Kaja Kallas said: "We want to see that Russia also wants peace.

"It takes two to want peace, it takes only one to want war, and we see that Russia clearly wants war."

Russia has continued with its nightly attacks on Ukraine.

Overnight into Tuesday, at least 108 drone strikes were launched at Ukraine overnight, 55 of which were shot down, Kyiv said.

The attacks targeted almost all of Ukraine, the country’s air force said, and came just hours after European leaders met to demand an immediate ceasefire.

Zelenskyy has said he is willing to meet with Putin for direct talks - after Donald Trump urged the two nations to talk "immediately" in a bid to end the "bloodbath".

The Ukrainian President has said he will be "waiting for" the Russian leader in Türkiye "personally" for the talks.