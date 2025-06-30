Trump 'considers canceling Bob Vylan's US visas' following 'death to the IDF' Glastonbury chant

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner (R) and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe (2nd-L) in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Trump administration is said to be considering the cancellation of Bob Vylan's US visas after a Glastonbury set which saw the pair repeatedly chant 'death to the IDF'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two musicians, 34-year-old singer Pascal Robinson-Foster - known as 'Bobby Vylan', and drummer Bobbie Vylan, are set to embark on their US tour latest this year, with 16 shows scheduled to take place across North America this Autumn.

But now the string of shows look to be in jeopardy, following reports Donald Trump and the US State Department are looking into cancelling the pair's US visas.

"As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists," a senior State Department official told The Daily Caller.

Read more: Glastonbury 'appalled' by Bob Vylan IDF chants claiming singer 'crossed the line'

Read more: Benefits bill in a 'better place' after Labour U-turn, Streeting tells LBC as he admits 'concerns' over welfare reforms

Previously unissued photo dated 28/6/2025 of Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the The Daily Wire reported that the department is “already looking at revocation” of the artists’ visas, referencing President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on all individuals who are seen to “support terrorism”

Saturday's performance at Glastonbury also included slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free” - a phrase commonly understood to call for the eradication of all jews.

It sparked a wave of criticism with BBC bosses forced to admit they should have pulled the plug on its Glastonbury livestream as soon as Bob began chanting "death to the IDF".

The BBC's decision to televise the performance has also been criticised by Ofcom, who said the broadcaster has now has "questions to answer". The regulator said it had received 150 complaints.

A BBC spokesman said: "Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our livestreams included comments that were deeply offensive.

"The BBC respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves.

"We welcome Glastonbury’s condemnation of the performance."The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer. The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines.

"In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance.

"We regret this did not happen."

LBC has contacted the US State Department for comment.