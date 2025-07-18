Trump requests release of grand jury testimony on Epstein case as 'bawdy' birthday letter revealed

Epstein & Trump At Mar-A-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release grand jury testimony related to the Jeffrey Epstein case after The Wall Street Journal published the details of a 'bawdy' birthday letter from Trump to Epstein.

Trump took to Truth Social to blast the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper for sharing what he called a 'fake letter' that was allegedly included in an album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell to celebrate Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

It is part of several documents that were examined by the Department of Justice when it first investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to sources familiar with the issue.

The alleged letter includes a hand-drawn image showing the silhouette of a naked woman with a typed letter of an imagined conversation between the two.

Epstein and Maxwell were friends with some of the most powerful people in the Western world. Picture: Getty

The WSJ said of the drawing: "A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair."

The letter allegedly says: "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything.

"Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

"Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

"Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

"Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

"Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

"Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

"Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump has denied writing the letter or drawing the picture, telling reporters at the WSJ on Tuesday that it's a 'fake thing' and a 'fake Wall Street Journal Story'.

"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women," he said. "It’s not my language. It’s not my words."

Epstein was ruled to have committed suicide in 2017 after he was arrested in relation to sex trafficking allegations. Picture: Alamy

He has since directed Pam Bondi to 'produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony subject to court approval' in an attempt to stop what he has now dubbed the 'Epstein Hoax'.

Bondi responded on X, saying: "President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts."

It comes as pressure mounts on the Trump administration to publish the Epstein client list after politicians came out and said that it didn't exist.

There have been conspiracy theories swirling around for years regarding the nature of Epstein's death and who was involved in his activities.

Key figures in the administration have been outspoken on the Epstein case including deputy director of the FBI Dan Bongino and director of the FBI Kash Patel - however, they have now said that there is nothing more to it.