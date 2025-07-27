Trump set for high-stakes EU trade talks with Ursula von der Leyen during Scotland visit

On Sunday, Mr Trump will meet the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen, with the EU appearing to be on the verge of signing a trade deal with the US. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump will meet the European Commission president for talks on the EU-US trade relationship on day three of his five-day visit to Scotland.

The US President flew into Prestwick Airport on Friday night and was later seen playing golf at his Trump Turnberry resort the following day.

On Sunday, Mr Trump will meet the European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, with the EU appearing to be on the verge of signing a trade deal with the US - labelled by the American leader "biggest deal of them all, if we make it".

Speaking after Air Force One landed in Scotland, Trump said there was a "good 50-50 chance" for a deal, and said the "sticking points have to do with maybe 20 different things".

The talks come ahead of discussions with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday, which are also expected to focus on trade.

The UK and the US struck a trade deal recently, with discussions between the two men expected to focus on this - with reports suggesting Sir Keir will be looking for the US to cut the tariffs for British steel.

The start of discussions show the US President getting down to business on what is a private, five-day visit to Scotland.

On Saturday he was spotted playing a round at the famous Turnberry course, which he purchased back in 2014.

A massive security operation was in place as the President played golf on the course.

He drove his own golf buggy, but a heavy security presence saw Mr Trump flanked by a fleet of similar vehicles.

Even before he took to the course, police officers and military personnel could be seen searching the area around the Trump Turnberry resort - which has had a metal fence erected around it as part of heightened security measures.

No protesters were seen while he was golfing on Saturday - but hundreds of people gathered in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen for demonstrations against his visit organised by the Stop Trump Coalition.

After spending some time at his South Ayrshire resort, the President will head to Aberdeenshire, where he is expected to open a second course at his Trump International golf resort in Balmedie.

During his time in the north-east, Mr Trump is also due to meet Scottish First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Mr Swinney said it was his responsibility to "raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza" with the President.

Saying he wanted to "ensure Scotland's voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world" Mr Swinney added: "That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland."