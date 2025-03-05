Trump issues final warning to Hamas: 'Release Israeli hostages now or there will be hell to pay'

Trump has issued a final warning to Hamas. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has issued a final warning to Hamas, ordering them to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza.

Trump said he would send Israel "everything it needs to finish the job" if Hamas did not release all hostages immediately.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you," he said in a post on Truth Social.

"Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

It comes after the US held direct talks with the militant group for the first time - moving away from a long-held American policy of not directly engaging with them.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Israel had been told of the talks before they took place.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office offered a terse acknowledgement of the discussions.

"Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas," the prime minister's office said.

Israel halts all aid into Gaza as it demands Hamas accepts new ceasefire plan

Adam Boehler, President Trump’s nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, held the talks with Hamas officials.

The meeting, first reported by Axios, was reportedly held on condition of anonymity.

Until now, mediators including Qatar and Egypt have played a central role in peace talks, helping to bring the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire to fruition.

Around 200 hostages were taken when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

100 were released during a week-long ceasefire that year while another 30 were freed during the first stage of the 2025 truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.

Last week, Israel said it is stopping all supplies coming into Gaza over disagreements with Hamas regarding the extension of the ceasefire deal.

Israel said it was halting the flow of supplies because Hamas had not agreed to a US proposal to extend the current phase of the deal.

Hamas said the move was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the [ceasefire] agreement.”

A spokesperson for Netanyahu said: “With the end of Phase 1 of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the... outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease.”

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

Some 59 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza, at least 35 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Some plans put forward by the US would involve a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

In effect, this would extend the first phase of the current ceasefire, which is due to expire on Saturday.