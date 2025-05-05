Trump says he'll help 'starving' Gazans get food but claims Hamas is making efforts to help Palestinians 'impossible'

By Shannon Cook

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump says he'll help "starving" Palestinians in Gaza access food but says Hamas is making it "impossible".

The US president says his administration will help Gazans access food during the Israeli aid blockade but he says Hamas is making it "impossible" by diverting humanitarian assistance for its fighters.

Trump told reporters during an event at the White House: “We’re going to help the people of Gaza get some food. People are starving and we’re going to help them get some food."

Israeli officials have denied that Gazans are starving and reportedly claim that enough aid has reached the Gaza Strip during the six-week ceasefire to sustain those living in the Strip for an extended time.

The officials have also argued that Hamas has been stealing aid, echoing Trump's claims.

Trump says the Palestinians in Gaza are "being treated very badly by Hamas.”

Trump's comments come after Israeli ministers approved a plan to capture all of Gaza and remain in the territory for an unspecified amount of time, two officials have said.

The move - if implemented - would greatly extent Israel’s operations in the Palestinian territory and likely bring harsh international opposition.

Cabinet ministers approved the plan in an early morning vote, hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

Ministers agreed to ramp up the war against Hamas in Gaza, an official said, with plans to capture more territory in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.

On Sunday, Israel's military chief of staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers and said Israel would "operate in additional areas" in Gaza and continue to strike militant infrastructure.

Israel already controls roughly half of Gaza's territory, including a buffer zone along the border with Israel as well as three corridors that run east to west along the strip.

The new plan, which the officials said was meant to help Israel achieve its war aims of defeating Hamas and freeing hostages held in Gaza, also would push hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza, what would likely exacerbate an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in mid-March, Israel has unleashed fierce strikes on the territory that have killed hundreds. It has captured swathes of territory and now controls roughly 50% of Gaza.

Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into Gaza, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to the be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.

Israeli ministers 'approve plan to capture all of Gaza'

The ban on aid has prompted widespread hunger and shortages have set off looting.

The Israeli officials said the plan included the "capturing of the strip and the holding of territories".

The plan would also seek to prevent the militant Hamas group from distributing humanitarian aid, which Israel says strengthens the group's rule in Gaza.

It also accuses Hamas of keeping the aid for itself to bolsters its capabilities.

The plan also included powerful strikes against Hamas targets, the officials said.

The officials said Israel was in touch with several countries about President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and relocate its population, under what Israel has termed "voluntary emigration" yet which has sparked condemnations from Israel's allies in Europe and the Arab world.

One of the officials said the plan would be implemented gradually.

For weeks, Israel has been trying to increase pressure on Hamas and prompt it to show more flexibility in ceasefire negotiations.

But international mediators trying to bring the sides towards a new deal have struggled to do so. Israel's measures do not appear to have moved Hamas away from its negotiating positions.

The previous ceasefire was meant to lead the sides to negotiate an end to the war, but that goal has been a repeated sticking point in talks between Israel and Hamas.

Israel says it will not agree to end the war until Hamas is defeated. Hamas meanwhile has demanded an agreement that winds down the war.

The Israeli officials did not disclose details on how the plan seeks to prevent Hamas from involvement in aid distribution. One said the ministers had approved "the option of aid distribution", without elaborating.

According to an internal memo circulated among aid groups and seen by the Associated Press, Israel told the United Nations that it will use private security companies to control aid distribution in Gaza.

The UN, in a statement on Sunday, said it would not participate in the plan as presented to it, saying it violates its core principles.

The memo, sent to aid organisations on Sunday, detailed notes from a meeting between the Israeli defence body in charge of co-ordinating aid to Gaza, Cogat, and the UN.

Under Cogat's plan, all aid will enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, letting approximately 60 trucks enter daily and distributing 20kg of aid parcels directly to people on the day of entry, although their contents were unclear as was how many people will have access to the aid.

The memo said the aid will be distributed at logistics hubs, which will be run by private security companies. The memo said that facial recognition will be used to identify Palestinians at the hubs and SMS alerts will notify people in the area that they can collect aid.

The UN said the plan would leave large parts of the population, including the most vulnerable, without supplies. It said the plan "appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic - as part of a military strategy".

The memo says that the US government has voiced clear support for Israel's plan, but it is unclear who would provide funding for the private military companies or the aid.

Displaced Palestinians struggle for food amid deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Picture: Getty

The AP recently obtained dozens of documents about aid groups' concerns that the hubs could end up permanently displacing Palestinians and forcing them to live in "de facto internment conditions".

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. Israel says 59 captives remain in Gaza, although about 35 are believed to be dead.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 52,000 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians in their count.

The fighting has displaced more than 90% of Gaza's population, often multiple times.

Israel occupied Gaza in the 1967 Middle East war and withdrew troops and settlers in 2005.

Two years later, Hamas took over and has controlled the territory since.