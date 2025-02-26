Trump showcases bizarre vision for Gaza in AI video featuring bearded belly dancers and Netanyahu sunbathing

Trump unveils ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ vision

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has baffled onlookers by sharing a strange video showcasing a vision of Gaza transformed by the US president.

The video, which appears to be AI-generated, presents a world in which the war-torn Palestinian territory has been turned into a luxurious seaside resort.

The clip shows a variety of bizarre images, including bearded belly dancers, Benjamin Netanyahu with Trump, a giant golden statue of the US president, and Trump talking to another scantily-clad dancer.

Elon Musk appears in the footage several times, including sitting on a beach eating and throwing money in the air.

The video is backed by a pop song heralding the US president's plan for the region, which was home to two million people before the war with Israel.

The song contains the repeated slogan 'Trump Gaza'. At one point in the video the same words appear in large lettering on the front of a building.

Trump has previously said Gaza could be redeveloped into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

He has insisted that Gaza could be emptied of all its remaining residents, controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.

"Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said in February.

Netanyahu later praised Trump's "bold vision" for the region.

While many have found Trump's comments both offensive and impractical, some onlookers think the suggestion was not meant to be serious.

Instead, in their eyes, it was an attempt to push the leaders of neighbouring Arab countries to help rebuild Gaza after the catastrophic war.

Boris Johnson said that the plan was "impossible".

"But what I think could happen is that other interested countries, such as the Emirati, such as the Saudis, could unquestionably invest in that area and transform its economic prospects," the former Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"And I think that is what he's driving at".

