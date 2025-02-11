Trump given power to rename Greenland 'Red, White and Blueland' under new bill tabled by Republicans

Trump given power to rename Greenland 'Red, White and Blueland' under new bill tabled by Republicans. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Trump is to be given the power to rename Greenland 'Red, White and Blueland' under a new bill tabled by a Republican politician.

GOP Congressman Buddy Carter, 67, unveiled new legislation on Monday that would allow President Trump to enter negotiations to “purchase or otherwise acquire” Greenland.

The proposal, entitled the 'Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025', saw the congressman refer to the President as the US "negotiator-in-chief".

The bill gives Trump the right to negotiate, purchase and rename the island “Red, White and Blueland”.

It comes despite Denmark, the current owner of Greenland, insisting the island is not for sale.

WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., leaves the House Republican Conference caucus meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

The new proposal tabled by Mr Carter must first be assigned to a committee for study before it is decided whether the bill is passed on to the lower chamber for a subsequent vote.

Carter told The New York Post that “America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland."

“When our Negotiator-in-Chief signs this historic agreement, we will proudly welcome the people of what is now Greenland to join the freest nation in history. President Trump has rightly identified this purchase as a national security priority."

The Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025 provides the secretary of the interior team a six-month deadline to make sure federal documentation is updated to include the new name.

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

Greenland, which currently has a population of around 57,000 people, has been ruled by Denmark since the 19th century.

Despite its name, Greenland is a predominantly icy territory.

It follows earlier executive orders by the President, which saw Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

