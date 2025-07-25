Protests expected as Trump prepares to touchdown in Scotland for five-day private trip

Donald Trump will land in Scotland later on Friday as he begins his five-day private trip to the country. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A heavy police presence will be on hand as Donald Trump prepares to land in Scotland for a five-day private trip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump is expected to arrive at Prestwick Airport in the evening, before heading over to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

He is then expected to head over to his Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire before opening up a new course dedicated to his Scottish mother, who grew up on the Isle of Lewis.

He will leave the country at some point on Tuesday.

Mass protests are expected around Trump's golf courses and major Scottish cities, prompting a significant operation from Police Scotland which will see thousands of officers deployed to help minimise any potential trouble.

Read more: White House in 'meltdown' after South Park depicts Trump in relationship with Satan

Read more: US lawmakers vote to subpoena Justice Department for Jeffrey Epstein files

The US president will meet with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney during the trip. Picture: Alamy

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is to greet the US president when he lands, with the minister pledging to give the American leader a “warm welcome”.

Despite not being a formal trip, Trump will also meet Sir Keir Starmer, where the pair are expected to discuss the UK-US trade deal.

He will also meet with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking ahead of his arrival, Mr Swinney said: "Scotland shares a strong friendship with the United States that goes back centuries.

"That partnership remains steadfast through economic, cultural and ancestral links – including of course, with the President himself.

"As we welcome the President of the United States, Scotland will be showcased on the world stage.

Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"This provides Scotland with a platform to make its voice heard on the issues that matter, including war and peace, justice and democracy.

"It also includes the millions of Americans – many of them potential future tourists or investors in Scotland – who will watch their elected President as he visits our country.

"As First Minister it is my responsibility to advance our interests, raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world.

"That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland."

Ahead of protests expected around Scotland, he said people had a right to “peaceful demonstration”, adding that “everyone has the democratic right to protect and express their views in a peaceful, and democratic manner”.

He added: "This weekend is a landmark moment in our relationship with the United States, and I am certain it will be remembered for Scotland showing the world the very best of itself."